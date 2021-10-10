Stampede fall to Lincoln in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stampede lose their home opener 3-1 to Lincoln, giving up two goals in the 3rd period to seal the loss.

Sioux Falls now falls to a 1-4 record to begin the year. The Stampede posted 33 shots against Lincoln’s 25. Lincoln’s Mason Marcellus opened the scoring for the game, coming early in the 1st period. Sioux Falls would respond late in the 2nd, with a goal from Sam Harris. Joaquim Lemay and Noah Laba rounded out the scoring for Lincoln.

Sioux Falls will remain home next week, preparing to take on Sioux City.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.