Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stampede fall to Lincoln in home opener

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stampede lose their home opener 3-1 to Lincoln, giving up two goals in the 3rd period to seal the loss.

Sioux Falls now falls to a 1-4 record to begin the year. The Stampede posted 33 shots against Lincoln’s 25. Lincoln’s Mason Marcellus opened the scoring for the game, coming early in the 1st period. Sioux Falls would respond late in the 2nd, with a goal from Sam Harris. Joaquim Lemay and Noah Laba rounded out the scoring for Lincoln.

Sioux Falls will remain home next week, preparing to take on Sioux City.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Bentaas pleads guilty in Sioux Falls’ “Baby Andrew” cold case from 1981
Alan Standingsoldier is facing one count of aggravated assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Man hospitalized with brain bleed following assault
POWERBALL 9/6/21
Yankton friends claim $2 million Powerball prize in decades-old pact
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
The zoo says Baya began exhibiting a cough and lethargy over the weekend.
Great Plains Zoo snow leopard that exhibited COVID-19 symptoms dies

Latest News

Lincoln takes a 38-18 win over Jefferson to improve to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavaliers...
Lincoln takes win over Jefferson in Saturday night matchup
Lincoln takes a 38-18 win over Jefferson to improve to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavaliers...
Lincoln takes win over Jefferson in Saturday night matchup
The Stampede lose their home opener 3-1 to Lincoln, giving up two goals in the 3rd period to...
Stampede lose home opener to Lincoln
Both Augustana and Sioux Falls picked up wins on Saturday, as both continue their push to...
Augustana, Sioux Falls pick up wins in the NSIC