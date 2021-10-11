Aberdeen businesses get creative for Rooster Rush

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the start of pheasant season just around the corner, businesses in Aberdeen are getting creative with their products for the city’s Rooster Rush.

Hotels and businesses have been preparing for the wave of hunters since last month, and are expecting a large number to show. That means many are preparing to welcome them in their doors, including Jimmy’s Pizza Aberdeen bringing back their smoked pheasant pizza.

Jimmy’s owner Nick Schaunaman said the idea for a pheasant pizza first came up in 2018. It wasn’t until the next year when the idea became a reality, after hosting a creative session with One-Legged Pheasant Brewery in Aberdeen.

“So we were taking some interesting ingredients, and then trying to do almost like a cooking show type of thing where we have a special guest. And we try to make a pizza out of some crazy flavors.” said Schaunaman.

Schaunaman said they’ve altered the recipe slightly since first coming up with it. But he said it’s a unique product to Aberdeen, something that fits in well with their business and the city starting in October for pheasant season.

“It’s kind of one of those fun, little instances where you come up with, kind of out of nowhere and kind of randomly.”

Schaunaman said the city’s push to attract outside hunters and visitors is always a good opportunity for local businesses, and he hopes this season will help build the popularity of the pizza itself.

“It’s always interesting, always exciting to see this time of year with hunters coming into town. And we hope that we’ve put it out there enough. That they’re aware of the pizza, and word gets around a little bit. Then we see how this season goes, and it continues to grow in popularity.”

Jimmy’s will start selling their smoked pheasant pizza on Friday, October 15th. It will be available through pheasant season, into next January.

The release also comes as Aberdeen Pheasant Phestival starts this week downtown. Those events include the city’s first Pup Crawl, a social for residents, visitors and their dogs at Malchow Plaza this Thursday. More information about the Pup Crawl and Pheasant Phestival events can be found here.

