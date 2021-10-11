Avera Medical Minute
Augustana University organizes Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roughly 100 people gathered inside Our Savior’s Luthern Church in Sioux Falls Monday evening for an Indigenous People’s Day Celebration organized by Augustana University.

“This is a day for Native American people to be proud of who they are,” said Carla Abbott, the associate professor of Nursing at Augustana.

Abbott grew up on the Cheyanne River Sioux Reservation and she believes the day is about education.

“Learning about what do Native American people struggle with, and hear from them and what would they like help with,” Abbott said.

Her colleagues agree.

“They live here and we live here, but the communities are too often too separate. There should be ways that we can see and hear each more frequently and more clearly,” said Richard Swanson, the professor of Religion.

The event featured two different speakers who detailed their experiences as part of and with the Native American Community.

All in attendance were served traditional Native American dishes including bison stew and fry bread.

