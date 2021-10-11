Jackrabbits upset by Southern Illinois in overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Southern Illinois came into Saturday’s tilt ranked number seven in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and they gave the Jackrabbits all they could handle.

South Dakota State University was up by 20 points at one point, but the game would end up going to overtime tied at 35.

The game came down to a big decision by the Jack’s coaching staff when they tried a two-point conversation in overtime when they trailed 42-41, that attempt failed.

SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier spoke about the decision with the media after the game.

“Our defense, it had been on the field a ton... and (we) just felt that next time we go we needed to go for two,” Stiegelmeier said. “You work really hard all week to prepare for those things and when they occur you make the decision, you go with it, and you don’t look back.”

SDSU will play Western Illinois Saturday, October 16 at noon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.