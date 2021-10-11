Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
The elite men runners break from the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct....
Boston Marathon begins after pandemic hiatus
Flu shot
Importance of getting a flu shot
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space