One dead, two injured in car accident near Philip

PHILIP, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning northeast of Philip.

Names of the five people involved in the crash are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was northbound on 212th Avenue, which is a gravel road, when the driver attempted to turn towards the east ditch. The vehicle collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

The 50-year-old male driver of the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 59 and 12, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Philip hospital

Both male occupants of the Dodge pickup were not injured.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

