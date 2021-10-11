Sioux Falls animal rights activist Rosie Quinn passes away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A well-known animal rights advocate in Sioux Falls has died.

Rosie Quinn passed away Sunday at the age of 61, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Quinn was a longtime animal control officer at the Sioux Falls Humane Society and even had her own animal rescue operation for some time.

We sat down with Quinn’s son, Colter Monday. He said his mom always went above and beyond for any animal that needed help.

“She would lay down for an hour or two and know it’s time to get back up because there is one more animal out there that needs help. and no matter what it was, where it was, how far it was. What she had to do, my mom always went the extra mile to find that animal in need and she made sure they were taken care of,” said Colter.

Quinn’s family is planning a celebration of life for Rosie.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.