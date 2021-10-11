Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police looking for witnesses in stabbing investigation

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating a stabbing over the weekend and are looking for possible witnesses.

Police responded to the area of E. 8th Street and N. Indiana Avenue at around 10:30 pm Sunday. Arriving officers reportedly found a 32-year-old man in the roadway with multiple head injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police spoke with witnesses at the scene but believe there may be more. If you have any information on this assault please contact the Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000 or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.

