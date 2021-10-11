Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota redistricting hits the road amid GOP infighting

South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers redrawing the state’s political boundaries kicked off a three-day tour of public input meetings amid intra-party Republican bickering and competing proposals for new legislative districts.

The House and Senate committees, both dominated by Republicans, had previously sought accord in the once-in-a-decade process. But as they presented divergent map proposals at a public-input meeting in Box Elder, the schism was on full display.

The Legislature will convene on Nov. 8 to consider new political boundaries, which must also be approved by Gov. Kristi Noem.

If they can’t reach a consensus by Dec. 1, redistricting will be determined by the state Supreme Court.

