Sunny and Nice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. It’s going to be a gorgeous day out there with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and a light northwest wind. Tonight, we’ll stay clear and drop back down into the low to mid 40s. For Tuesday, we’ll start to see the wind pick up a little bit up north and out west, but we’ll keep the sunshine with highs back in the low 70s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’re going to start to see some big changes. Chances of showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will start to spread across the region. In fact, Wednesday is looking like a cloudy and rainy kind of day with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Highs will be in the 60s for most and the rain should clear out Wednesday night. Some of us could see between half an inch and an inch, with some places seeing more locally.

Clouds will break and we’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the end of the week, but it’s going to be much, much cooler! Highs for most of us will be in the upper 50s with morning lows dropping into the mid 30s! The good news is we’ll warm back into the low to mid 60s over the weekend, and we should be back close to 70 by the beginning of next week.

