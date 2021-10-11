Tea family helping non-profit fund treatment for their kids disease

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bryan family noticed their oldest son Sawyer was walking strangely and had less energy, they decided to take him to the doctor, there they got the news he has muscular dystrophy. Even though their other son Wesley had no signs he was checked too, and he had the same disease.

“Heartbreak, despair, terror just the lowest of the lows you could possibly imagine,” said Beau Bryan, Sawyer and Wesley’s father.

Those were just some of the feelings going through Beau and his wife JeanAnn’s minds when they learned the news.

There is currently no cure for the disease, which made the Bryan’s do their own research to see what work was being done. This led them to ‘Cure Rare Disease’, a non-profit organization working on personalized gene therapy.

“You know as a patient you don’t really care how common your disease is other than the fact that you have it, and you have to live with it,” said Richard Horgan, Cure Rare Disease. “That’s really where Cure Rare Disease comes into play, we’re here to develop treatments and therapies for patients who traditional drug development has left behind.”

Cure Rare Disease has started a fundraising campaign that the Bryan family and other families affected by rare diseases are helping out.

“This most recent fundraiser going on right now, Strive for Five is something we’re assisting with along with other families that are in similar scenarios to try and get $5 million raised by the end of 2021,” said Beau.

The way the Strive for Five fundraiser works is by having one person donate $5 to the campaign and passing it on to five more people. The goal by reaching a million people, they can get $5 million that could be used to help many families including the Bryans.

“That $5 million unlocks quite a bit, specifically our family in South Dakota, the Bryan family, they are one of the families whom we’re developing for their son a lifesaving CRISPER (Clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats) based gene therapy to fix their condition.

To find out more about Cure Rare Disease and donate to the Strive for Five campaign click here.

