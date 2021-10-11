This weekend: Great Bear hosts OctoBEARfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting OctoBEARfest this weekend including the unveiling of its new chairlift.

OctoBEARfest runs Friday through Sunday. Events run from 12 pm to 7 pm Friday, 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, and 11 am to 4 pm Sunday. Saturday will also feature food trucks and the ZooMobile.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will help unveil the ski valley’s new chairlift beginning at 1 pm Saturday. Here is the full list of activities planned for Saturday:

10 am to 12 pm- ZooMobile

11 am to 3 pm - Food Trucks

1 pm - Chairlift Unveiling

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm - Free chairlift rides

For more information, visit greatbearpark.com/events.

