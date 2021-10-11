Avera Medical Minute
Twisted Nightmare Haunted House fundraiser kicking off Thursday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Something scary is beginning this week. The Twisted Nightmare Haunted House will open this Thursday night, 7 pm-10 pm, at the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. David Kading explained how he started this event in his garage in 2007. It has now expanded to a building with a shaking elevator and moving floors. This house will provide a multi-sensory environment with strobe lights, fog, sudden actions, and wet conditions. The Twisted Nightmare is a fundraiser for the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police and Feeding South Dakota. If you bring a canned food donation, you can have a discounted ticket for $13 or a regular entry ticket for $15. For a package deal with the Mobile Escape Room, the ticket price is $25. You can purchase tickets below. The haunted house will be open every Thursday to Saturday this month and on Halloween.

Twisted Nightmare Haunted House (fearticket.com)

USD beats UND to improve to 4-2
