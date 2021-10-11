USD defeats UND to improve to 4-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota delivered a statement win Saturday with a win over the University of North Dakota.

USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson says he is proud of the way his team stepped up.

“Really, really, really proud of this football team,” Nielson said. “That’s a really great win, that’s a really good team that we played, they’re a team that’s not going to beat themselves, you gotta find ways to win, and I think our guys find ways to win today.”

