Big Changes Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off with plenty of sunshine today but clouds will increase from west to east. There’s also a chance we could see a few showers out west later this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s out west with low 70s in the east. The wind will pick up a little today, especially out to the west.

Due to the positioning of this low pressure system moving in, it’s indeed going to bring snowfall to the higher elevations in western South Dakota. We will see all rainfall across the rest of South Dakota and the other concern will be the strong wind speeds. Wind gusts at times will range between 40 and 50 mph and could even exceed that from time to time. Highs will fall to the upper 50s west and lower to mid 60s east for Wednesday. Some parts of the region could locally see more than an inch of rain.

This storm system will clear out for Thursday which will allow the clouds to exit and the wind to slowly die down throughout the day but left behind will only be highs in the mid 50s and morning lows will plummet to the lower 30s leaving concern for widespread areas of frost for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings.

