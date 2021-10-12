Coyote football cracks FCS Top 25

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyote football program certainly looks like a team on it’s way to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

And after last week’s victory over then-13th ranked North Dakota, the rest of the nation has been put on notice.

USD cracked the top 25 polls for the first time this year, coming in at number 21 in the coaches and media rankings.

It’s the 9th straight year USD has defeated a ranked team, which speaks to how tough the Missouri Valley Football Conference is that virtually every team seems to be ranked!

Head coach Bob Nielson knows his team’s dominance at home with three victories is half the battle to staying in the rankings and reaching the postseason.

USD will visit #16/17 Northern Iowa on Saturday at 4:00 PM.

