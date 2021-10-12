Avera Medical Minute
De Smet Bulldogs’ bark matching their bite on the gridiron

Taking 7-0 record into season finale at Dell Rapids Saint Mary
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DE SMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9-Man high school football regular season concludes this week in South Dakota. Class 9A appears to have the most entertaining playoff field with four unbeaten teams headlined by top-ranked De Smet.

The Bulldogs opened their season with a 30-20 victory over preseason number one ranked Wolsey-Wessington, and haven’t looked back.

An offense loaded with returners like Rett Osthus, Kalen Garry and Colt Wilkinson has lived up to it’s billing, averaging 48 points a game. Their defense has been just a impressive, pitching five shutouts and allowing just 27 points all season.

It’s the fruit of a hard offseason in which the Bulldogs were determined to get a bit bigger and more physical after going 6-3 in 2020 and bowing out of the playoffs in the second round.

The Bulldogs will look to finish a perfect 8-0 campaign on Friday night at Dell Rapids Saint Mary.

