Police: Sioux Falls man charged with mischief for opening several fire hydrants

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man was charged with mischief Monday after he reportedly opened several fire hydrants.

Sioux Falls Police were notified of several fire hydrants at 9th St. and Western Ave, 9th St. and West Ave, 7th St. and Lake Ave, 8th St. and Lake Ave, and 10th St. and Elmwood Ave.

Several witnesses were able to describe a man that opened the fire hydrants. Police found the suspect, 53-year-old Travis Glenn Bortnem, nearby. Bortnem was arrested for malicious mischief and a parole violation.

Police say there was no damage to the fire hydrants and could not estimate the amount of water released.

