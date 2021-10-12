Sioux Falls ‘Democracy Center’ to collect ballot measure signatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new venue in Sioux Falls aims to help organizers collect signatures for ballot measures in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now got a sneak peek Tuesday at what’s being called a “Democracy Center.” It’s being stood up by the organization Dakotans for Health. The location will provide a centralized location in Sioux Falls to sign multiple ballot measure petitions, including Medicaid expansion, recreational marijuana, and redistricting.

Staff will collect signatures, recruit volunteers and provide updates on the initiatives.

The Democracy Center is on Minnesota Avenue at the former Bagel Boy restaurant. It will be open seven days a week from 10 am to 7 pm.

The grand opening is Wednesday morning at 10.

