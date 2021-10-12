Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls pastor announces run for city council

Sioux Falls city council meeting 8-10-21
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls pastor is vying for a spot on the city council.

Rich Merkouris has filed paperwork to run for an at-large seat. The seat is currently held by Councilor Christine Erickson who is in her second term.

Merkouris serves as the senior pastor at King of Glory Church and is the president of Kingdom Capitol fund.

The city election is on April 12th.

It will include the office of mayor and four city council seats.

