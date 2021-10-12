Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 429 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 148,249. 139,533 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 6,539.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 202. Overall, 7,572 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 426,001 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 394,234 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported six new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,177.

