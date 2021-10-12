South Dakota volleyball easily sweeps UND

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota closed out its second three match in five-day stretch with a Summit League sweep over North Dakota on Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Scores were 25-14, 25-14, 25-17.

The Coyotes offense produced 37 kills and hit .269 while five individuals had six of more kills for the second straight match.

Madison Jurgens, South Dakota’s senior setter, directed the offense with 27 assists while also contributing nine digs and three service aces.

“The balance makes our offense a lot harder to stop,” said Jurgens. “Teams have to prepare to defend one person and then another goes off and I think what’s hard about it is our middles. Some people key on our middles and then I’ll have our pins ready and then they’ll switch a game plan for the next set and then we’ll go back to the middles.

“I think that just makes us a lot harder to defend and a lot harder to stop and those like in system situations which our defense did great at getting us in those situations tonight, so it’s really important.”

Elizabeth Juhnke had eight kills, Madison Harms seven while Aimee Adams, Sami Slaughter and Maddie Wiedenfeld posted six kills apiece.

Lolo Weideman had 17 digs and seven assists while Brooklyn Bollweg had eight digs and two aces. Brooklyn Schram also contributed two aces as part of eight for the team in the match.

The Coyotes, improving to 9-7 overall and 6-1 in the Summit League, posted a trio of sweeps in the five-day stretch, defeating St. Thomas, Western Illinois ahead of North Dakota.

“I was happy with our team’s performance overall tonight,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “We’ve worked a lot, even in these last couple days, which is hard because we didn’t have a lot of full practices here, really trying to shore up our defense. Just making sure we’re more prepared for what’s coming at us.

“I think tonight, it kind of paid off and showed as we dug a lot more balls. You know 53 digs in a match like that where the other team only has 14, 14 and 17 points is a good number. It allowed us to have multiple opportunities to score the ball, to make them hit negative which is a really good stat to see, especially with us having maybe struggled in that area a little bit in these last two matches. So I was happy to see them come out and play that level of defense overall.”

North Dakota had 19 kills, but also 24 errors for a negative .051 hitting percentage. South Dakota had eight total blocks, led by Juhnke with two solo and two assisted and Harms with four assisted blocks.

The Coyotes close out the first rotation through the Summit League with a difficult two-match road swing that begins Thursday in Omaha before Saturday’s match at Denver.

Omaha is the current Summit League leader at 6-0 while South Dakota is 6-1 and Denver 5-1.

“I think going into this weekend, I think we’re much more prepared, now that we are where we are in the season,” added Williamson. “So again, looking forward to a really hard weekend, you know, exciting volleyball hopefully to be played. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but one that I think our team is ready for.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.