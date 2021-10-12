Avera Medical Minute
State Rep. Taffy Howard announces bid for U.S. Congress

State Representative Taffy Howard
State Representative Taffy Howard(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State Representative Taffy Howard announced Tuesday her bid for U.S. Congress.

Rep. Howard, a Republican, has served in the South Dakota State House since 2017 and is a US Air Force veteran and a businesswoman.

“We need more of South Dakota in Washington DC,” Howard said. “I stand in firm opposition to Biden’s so-called ‘Build it Back Better’ plan primarily because of the numerous new burdens on farmers, ranchers, business owners and families.”

Howard says she supports an audit of the 2020 General Election and supports the right to life. Howard co-sponsored the state’s pro-gun Constitutional Carry law.

Howard is Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and is also a member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations as well as the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

