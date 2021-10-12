Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: balancing extracurricular activities and classes with a positive mindset

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is an optimistic high school senior with a full schedule both in and out of school.

Connor Bauer is a high school senior at Webster Area High School with a busy schedule and a drive to do his best.

“He has a great attitude. I love him because he comes to practice, and no matter what I tell them to do, he never complains, and he wants to do more,” said Math Teacher and Cross Country Coach Cheryl McCreary.

Connor is not afraid to have a lot on his plate.

“I stay pretty busy through sports and working,” said Connor.

“He is a three-sport athlete, and then the robotics takes quite a bit of time,” said McCreary.

He is proactive about his future by taking college courses before graduation.

“I’m taking dual credit in psychology and college art class,” said Connor.

When asked what advice he would give to younger students, Connor explains his experience.

“I just say, try to do what feels natural and right; instead of doing what all your friends might be doing,” said Connor.

Connor has a few schools and career choices in his mind.

“Well, I’m looking at a bunch of opportunities, and I have lots of ideas of what I want to do,” Connor.

Connor will spend the rest of his year balancing his many extracurricular activities and classes while keeping a positive mindset.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Connor gets a $250 scholarship from the Lake Region Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

