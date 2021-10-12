Washington Pavilion launches STEAM educational initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is launching a new initiative that aims to give youth more opportunities to learn about math and science.

The new program is called STEAM and refers to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Pavillion staff members say they see a gap in local STEAM opportunities and the program addresses a critical need for local parents.

“Parents need an opportunity for kids to do something when there is a no school day and it’s a teacher in-service, we need child care. We also know that science and technology, engineering, schools don’t get to spend as much time on the subject as they like. So, we have the opportunity to cover those subjects in a fun environment,” says Madelyn Grogan, director of education at the Washington Pavilion.

The next no-school STEAM Day is March 18. spaces are still available. The cost is $25 per child.

