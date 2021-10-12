Watertown’s Jake Olson dominates on the links in 2021

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jake Olson is all about consistency.

“He’s just a solid player. I mean, I think he only had one round where he was a little bit above par. It’s the same thing all the time. It’s fun to watch.” Watertown Golf Coach Corey Neale says of Olson.

It’s how the Watertown golfer went wire-to-wire during the State AA Golf Tournament.

“I played really clean golf. I only had three bogeys I think and they all came on the second day. So that just helped me keep it clean and not make any high numbers.” Jake says.

And part of the reason he consistently won all year, whether it was in the high school season or over the summer for which he was honored as the SDGA’s junior golfer of the year.

“I didn’t really think about that too much, it was right in the middle of the high school season that came out. But it’s pretty cool, pretty good accomplishments in one year.” Olson says.

If there’s one time Jake’s demeanor changed it was as he closed out his first state championship victory.

“The feeling walking up 18, probably, with the big lead, and I knew I had it, that was a pretty good feeling finally not worrying about it.” Jake says.

And South Dakota preps might have to get used to the consistent sight of Olson winning since he’s only a sophomore!

“He’s got such a bright future. I mean, he won the ESD as an 8th grader, and then last year as a freshman didn’t get to play because we had a COVID issue. But to see him come back and win as a sophomore, his game is so good, he could do it again and again!” Neale says.

“Oh it’s awesome! Go into next year with more confidence and have two more years at it!” Olson says.>

