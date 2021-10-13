Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen teen receives national honor through breast cancer initiative

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Boulder, CO (Dakota News Now) - The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes is a national award that celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from across the U.S. and Canada. The Barron Prize honors 25 outstanding young leaders annually ages 8 to 18 who have made a positive difference to people or the environment. 15 winners and 10 honorees are recognized and one of the ten honorees is Aberdeen’s Jordan Phillips. Through the Cozys for the Cure initiative, she has helped fund breast cancer treatment and research. We spoke with her about the progress she has made and her reaction to winning this national award.

