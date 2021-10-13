Avera Medical Minute
California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

