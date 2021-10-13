Avera Medical Minute
Fisherman found dead in Clark County lake

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - A fisherman is dead after his boat was found capsized on a Clark County lake, and his body was located a short time later.

Clark County Sheriff Rob McGraw says another fisherman had noticed a pickup and boat trailer parked in the same spot at Dry Lake #2 north of the town of Willow Lake for several days last week, and it had not been moved.

He became suspicious and called authorities, and a search of the lake began Saturday morning.

Codington County Search and Rescue along with conservation officers from the Game, Fish and Parks Department found the man’s capsized boat about 200 yards from shore on the northwest side of the lake.

The man’s body was found a short time later floating near the boat.

The man’s name was not released, but McGraw says he was 75 years old, and from the Sioux Falls area.

Foul play is not suspected.

McGraw says the victim may have suffered from a medical condition while he was in the boat and fell overboard.

