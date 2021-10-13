Jacks need to rebound from tough loss to Southern Illinois in OT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd ranked South Dakota State football team will try to bounced back from that heart-breaking overtime loss at home to Southern Illinois when they travel to Western Illinois this week.

It sure looked like the Jacks had the game won after this play and a 14 points lead. But the Salukis rallied and now the Jacks must do the same.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier reflected on Saturday’s outcome, ”Obviously a disappointing loss. We did a lot of really good things, obviously we didn’t do enough of them and we didn’t make some plays when we had a chance to. SIU’s a good football team and so are we and I think it played out that way.”

The Jacks went for the win in overtime by attempting the 2-point conversion. But the pass was knocked down and they fell 42-41 for their first loss of the season.

