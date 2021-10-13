Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jacks need to rebound from tough loss to Southern Illinois in OT

SDSU heads to Western Illinois after OT loss to Salukis
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd ranked South Dakota State football team will try to bounced back from that heart-breaking overtime loss at home to Southern Illinois when they travel to Western Illinois this week.

It sure looked like the Jacks had the game won after this play and a 14 points lead. But the Salukis rallied and now the Jacks must do the same.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier reflected on Saturday’s outcome, ”Obviously a disappointing loss. We did a lot of really good things, obviously we didn’t do enough of them and we didn’t make some plays when we had a chance to. SIU’s a good football team and so are we and I think it played out that way.”

The Jacks went for the win in overtime by attempting the 2-point conversion. But the pass was knocked down and they fell 42-41 for their first loss of the season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation is still underway. The...
Sources link two inmate alleged suicides to Correctional Officer, charges of having sex with inmates
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Rosie Quinn
Sioux Falls animal rights activist Rosie Quinn passes away
A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

OG boys advance to AA championship along with Yankton and it will be Roosevelt-RC Stevens in...
Semifinal recap in South Dakota high school soccer playoffs
Pierre rallies to beat Harrisburg in battle of ranked teams in "AA" volleyball
Pierre wins battle of ranked teams in “AA” volleyball
Crystal Burk leads Jackrabbits past Bison in Summit League volleyball
Crystal Burk leads Jacks past Bison in Summit League Volleyball
USD Coyotes are a confident football team right now
Nielson’s Coyotes playing with lots of confidence after 4th win of season