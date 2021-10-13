Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb

Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore....
Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2011. A caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Michigan, authorities said.(Don Ryan | AP Photo/Don Ryan)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner.

The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said.

The cat’s weight is estimated at 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms). It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage. Two escaped through a gate that was left open.

The owner used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The missing cat last was seen near an elementary school, according to the newspaper.

Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter told The Detroit News that the cats are classified in an animal category that isn’t regulated by the state. The cats have got away from their owner’s home on at least two other occasions, Carter said.

They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds. They also are native to the Middle East, Central Asia, and India.

“The owner says they present no harm to humans,” Carter said. “They are very passive, nocturnal animals.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation is still underway. The...
Sources link two inmate alleged suicides to Correctional Officer, charges of having sex with inmates
Rosie Quinn
Sioux Falls animal rights activist Rosie Quinn passes away
State Representative Taffy Howard
State Rep. Taffy Howard announces bid for U.S. Congress

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a news conference after Haaland's visit to talk...
Administration sets plan for 7 offshore wind farms by 2025
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
‘We have to be heard’: Texas women travel to seek abortions