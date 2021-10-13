Mandatory 10-digit dialing in South Dakota begins October 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mandatory 10-digit dialing will take effect across South Dakota this October.

Beginning October 24, you must dial the area code before the phone number for local calls. Local calls without the area code will not be completed.

This new required dialing pattern is the result of the Federal Communications Commission’s effort to establish 988 as a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

To prepare, the PUC recommends consumers take proactive steps prior to the upcoming deadline.

“Updating contacts lists to include 10-digit phone numbers, along with all the technology you use on a daily basis or have around your home or office, prior to Oct. 24 can save you a lot of headaches. Be sure to check the settings of things like smart home devices, medical monitoring devices, home security systems, calling networks within companies, and call forwarding or voicemail services, just to name a few,” said PUC Vice Chairperson Kristie Fiegen.

Starting July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. Until then, customers wishing to reach the Lifeline must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

