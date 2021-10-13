Medicare workshops offered in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the annual enrollment period approaches, Sanford Health is looking to help those with questions about medicare.

Over the next two months, the health provider is holding medicare workshops in conjunction with the release of its new medicare advantage plan becoming available this fall.

Sanford leaders say these workshops are for anyone considering medicare and want to know what options are available.

“People are longing for honest, transparent information when it comes to their options. At Sanford Health that’s what we’re all about giving those options and being clear and transparent and ethical with every medicare beneficiary we come in contact with,” said Jack Arnett, Sanford’s insight sales manager.

These workshops are an hour long and are offered in Sioux Falls, Canton, Lennox, Madison, Beresford, Luverne, and Flandreau. They are several scheduled this month and next month.

For more information, visit sanfordhealthplan.com/medicare.

