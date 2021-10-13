Avera Medical Minute
Nielson’s Coyotes playing with lots of confidence after 4th win of season

Coyotes now 3-0 at home after win over North Dakota
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes moved into the national rankings this week after the 20-13 win over North Dakota. And they could be 6-0 with narrow losses at Kansas and Missouri State.

And three of those wins were at the Dakotadome where Bob Nielson’s team definitely has a home field advantage. ”Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now. I think that showed Saturday that at critical times in the game we were able to respond to the challenge and play confidently,” says the Coyotes head coach.

The Coyotes have done that all season long, especially at home and hope to continue that on the road this week when they play in another dome at Northern Iowa against the Panthers.

