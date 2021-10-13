Avera Medical Minute
Pierre wins battle of ranked teams in “AA” volleyball

Governors rally for exciting win over #3 Harrisburg
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was #3 Harrisburg against #5 Pierre Tuesday night inn the Capitol City and the match lived up to the hype. The Tigers won the first set 25-17, but back came Pierre to win the 2nd set 25-23 as Lily Sanchez had a sneaky kill for Pierre. Harrisburg then took the 3rd set only to have the Governors come right back and force the tie-breaker and the home team prevailed 16-14 in the final set for a thrilling 3-2 win.

