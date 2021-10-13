Avera Medical Minute
Semifinal recap in South Dakota high school soccer playoffs

Boys and Girls finals set for Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, ABERDEEN and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Cinderalla run of the O’Gorman boys soccer season continued Tuesday at Howard Wood Field when the Knights beat Washington 3-2. The Warriors had one loss for the season and OG had a .500 record. But the Knights had blanked Jefferson in the quarterfinals Saturday 2-0 and that momentum carried over. Washington led 1-0 with 4 minutes left when Evan Beier sent the game to OT. Nicholas North’s header from Beier gave the Knights the lead, but Washington rallied to tie and Hagos Suleyman hit the post late. He scored the first goal for the Warriors. The shootout ended when Gabriel Ripperda scored followed an OG save the the Knights advanced with a thrilling win.

They will face Yankton in the title game Saturday night at 7:00 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls after the Bucks went to Rapid City and beat RC Stevens 3-2 on Monday on Galvin Fortner’s go-ahead goal with 4 minutes left in the game.

The Stevens girls did make the 5:00 title game Saturday when they rallied to win at Aberdeen Tuesday 3-1 after the Golden Eagles scored the game’s first goal. Breanna Reagan tied it and Emma Comes scored the final 2 goals of the game.

They would then face the winner of the Roosevelt-Lincoln game under the lights at Howard Wood Field Tuesday night. And it was Isabel Peterson who scored the only goal of the game for the Riders in a 1-0 win.

