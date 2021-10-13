Showers, Thunderstorms Likely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region for the rest of our Wednesday. It will be windy, as well. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the tri-state area until 1 p.m. Parts of central South Dakota will be under that same advisory until 10 p.m. CDT while south central South Dakota will be in it until 11 p.m. We could see 40 to 50 mph wind gusts as the rain moves through. Highest rainfall totals will be in the north where some of us could locally see an inch or more of rain. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

The rain should wrap up heading into tonight and the clouds should start to break. Lows will drop down into the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll be quite a bit cooler across most of the region for the end of this week with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. It looks like we’ll start getting a little frosty in the morning, especially heading into the weekend. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning!

Over the weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low to mid 60s. Morning lows will slowly climb back into the 40s heading into next week. Speaking of next week, it looks like we should be staying dry with highs continuing to stay in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.