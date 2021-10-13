Sioux Falls Police: Two arrests made in stabbing investigation

Avera Medical Minute
28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuopeh were both charged with aggravated assault.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after police say they sent another man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sioux Falls Police were called to a reported stabbing near 8th Street and Indiana Avenue at around 10:30 pm Sunday. Two men assaulted and stabbed another man, police say. The victim received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area and were able to identify the suspects.

28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuopeh were arrested Tuesday night. They are both charged with aggravated assault.

The victim is still in critical condition, police say.

