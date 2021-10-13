Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota House Speaker sued over release of special session vote on AG impeachment

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Newspaper Association and Argus Leader Media are suing the Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

According to court documents, the newspaper and newspaper association are suing Speak Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) for keeping secret the list of lawmakers who voted for a special legislative session to consider impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The lawsuit alleges Gosch violated the state’s open records law when he “refused” to release the list of lawmakers. The lawsuit also details Gosch was unresponsive to requests from the Argus Leader to obtain the list.

The lawsuit requests the South Dakota Supreme Court to comply with the release of the list of lawmakers but to also stop the special session from taking place until the litigation is resolved.

The South Dakota House of Representatives has received more than the necessary 47 signatures to proceed with a special session to debate the impeachment of Ravnsborg.

Gosch will select nine members of the House, including himself, to head up a select committee to review evidence, and ultimately decide whether or not they should vote to send impeachment to the full House.

The hearings will be open to the public.

