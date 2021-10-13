Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report includes data from Saturday through Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 149,337. 141,071 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 6,089.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 slightly increased to 207. Overall, 7,629 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 427,298 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 395,651 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,177.

