Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Women Veterans Alliance event this Saturday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Women Veterans Alliance is hosting a free event this Saturday to recognize and support strong women in the military. The goal is to build a community of women veterans and create an event to share experiences. Danielle Konechne of Fisher Sisters Real Estate and event coordinator Ellie Highstreet shared more about this special luncheon. The guest speaker will be a well-known female veteran, Carey Lohrenz. She was the first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy. Those who register for the event will receive her book, Span of Control. Registration begins at 9 am. The keynote speech by Lohrenz and lunch are scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Reserve Tickets (washingtonpavilion.org)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
In a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation is still underway. The...
Sources link two inmate alleged suicides to Correctional Officer, charges of having sex with inmates
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Rosie Quinn
Sioux Falls animal rights activist Rosie Quinn passes away
State Representative Taffy Howard
State Rep. Taffy Howard announces bid for U.S. Congress

Latest News

Democracy Center to collect ballot measure signatures
Democracy Center to collect ballot measure signatures
As temperatures begin to fall, the price to heat your home is going up
As temperatures begin to fall, the price to heat your home is going up
As temperatures begin to fall, the price to heat your home is going up.
Consumers advised to budget for the winter months as natural gas prices spike
Child support in South Dakota: When to ask for modification
South Dakota child support: Mom shares lesson of when and how to apply for a modification