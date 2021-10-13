South Dakota Women Veterans Alliance event this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Women Veterans Alliance is hosting a free event this Saturday to recognize and support strong women in the military. The goal is to build a community of women veterans and create an event to share experiences. Danielle Konechne of Fisher Sisters Real Estate and event coordinator Ellie Highstreet shared more about this special luncheon. The guest speaker will be a well-known female veteran, Carey Lohrenz. She was the first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy. Those who register for the event will receive her book, Span of Control. Registration begins at 9 am. The keynote speech by Lohrenz and lunch are scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Reserve Tickets (washingtonpavilion.org)

