Spirit to retire as Presentation College mascot after eight years

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the past eight years, Spirit has led Presentation College in her role as mascot. But now, it’s coming time for her to hang up her barrel. But her impact has been more than a face for the university.

“I tell people all the time. Even if I’m having a bad day. As soon as I see Spirit in the hallway, and I get a chance to walk up to her and pet her, and spend some time with her,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Marcus Garstecki. “It just makes everything better, and all of a sudden you’re having a good day.”

Presentation welcomed Spirit as a puppy in 2013. Since then, she’s been on campus every day going through the halls, and greeting students and faculty. Spirit has also made appearances at countless Presentation events.

Presentation College Senior Preston Jones said Spirit has been a pick-me-up for students and says getting to see her is the best part of his day. He said Spirit will be missed on campus and at college events.

“It’s kind of like your pet away from home. Like, you get done with class and she’s just laying there in the hallway. You get to pet her and everything like that. It’s kind of like a stress reliever here, and it’s nice having her on campus,” said Jones.

Although Spirit’s retirement in December will be the end of an era, she’s in good health and looking forward to her time off. But Garstecki said he wouldn’t be surprised to see her again at a special event every now and then.

“She’s getting older, and it’s just kind of that time for her to be able to step away and to rest a little bit more. Maybe if we’re lucky, she’ll still make some special appearances at different events. But it will definitely be different coming to campus every day,” said Garstecki.

Presentation will be honoring Spirit with a retirement ceremony in December, near the end of the semester. After that, Spirit will carry the title “Mascot Emerita”.

