WATCH: Sioux Falls “Alexa” appears on Tamron Hall Show, meets “Siri”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is finding some company when it comes to just having one of those names. Alexa Jerstad appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall Show.”

The topic was about people with names that can be kind of a problem. In this case, Alexa talked about a newspaper article she had written years ago about Amazon’s personal assistant “Alexa.”

“At least people know my name now, and they don’t get it wrong but a ton of corny jokes, ‘hey Alexa, can you turn on the tv’ -or I’ll be talking with people on the phone, and their device will turn on. My parents actually had to change the wake name to Echo so that it didn’t turn on all the time when they were talking to me,” said Alexa.

Alexa participated via zoom and she even got to meet a woman named Siri, who has a similar issue with apple’s device.

You can find Alexa’s appearance below.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.