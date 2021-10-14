Avera Medical Minute
342 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 342 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 149,678. 141,533 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,963.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 slightly decreased to 201. Overall, 7,646 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 439,713 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 409,214 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 27,148 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported five new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,182.

