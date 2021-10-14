Blustery, Cooler to End the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the precipitation has ended, we’ll still feel the effects of the latest system as it moves just to our northeast. The system brought rain, some thunderstorms, heavy snow to the western part of the state and even prompted a few tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon near Sisseton.

TODAY: The storm system will continue to depart to our northeast. We’ll have sunshine throughout the day with cloudy intervals at times. Clouds will hang on longer in northern South Dakota, but we should see some partial clearing in the afternoon. More clouds move in later in the day as a weak wave will slide through. Winds remain breezy out of the W and WNW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s, which will be a few degrees below average.

TONIGHT: We’ll have cloudier skies during the evening, but that will give way to clearer skies into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the W and WNW at 5-15 mph, so not as breezy overnight. Lows drop back into the mid to upper 30s, so there could be some areas of frost.

FRIDAY: We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine, then some clouds move in for the afternoon. The winds will pick back up once again out of the W and NW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Skies become clear and winds calm down Friday night. Highs will once again only be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows drop back into the 30s with some of the colder spots possibly dropping into the 20s. I would not be surprised if FROST ADVISORIES or FREEZE WARNINGS get issued, so be sure to cover up those plants or bring them inside this weekend.

WEEKEND: The weekend is looking absolutely spectacular with sunny skies and warming temperatures. Winds will be out of the W and WNW Saturday and could be breezy at times, but then winds shift to the S and SW Sunday, which will bring in even warmer air. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday, climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s Saturday night and 40s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday remains warm and dry with plenty of sunshine, but a cold front will bring in some clouds Monday afternoon into Monday night and also bring in some cooler air. The only chance of precipitation in the forecast comes Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak system passes by. The southern half of the area could see some light showers during that time, and areas west could have a few snowflakes mixed in Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Monday, dropping back to the 50s by Wednesday. The end of next week will feature dry conditions, a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.