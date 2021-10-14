Drive Up & Drop Off events scheduled for Coats for All Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s still time to help make the winter season a little warmer for those in need.

Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the 34th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign.

And we’re making it easy for you to help by holding two events where you can drive up and drop off your donation.

Friday, October 22nd, drive up and drop off any new or gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire at Billion Toyota, 4101 W. 12th Street, in Sioux Falls. Our volunteers will meet you at your car, and collect your donations. The Drive Up & Drop Off event runs from 7:00 am-Noon.

On Saturday, October 23rd, drive up and drop off your donations at the Dakota News Now Studios, 325 S. 1st Avenue, in downtown Sioux Falls. Our volunteers will be on hand from 9:00 am-Noon.

Dakota News Now is hosting two donation events to wrap up its Coats for All Campaign. (Dakota News Now)

You can also drop off items any time at drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Saturday, October 23rd.

Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

“We all know winters can be brutal in this part of the country,” Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said. “But we also know that our viewers will step up like they always have to make sure everyone has something warm for the winter.”

For more information or contact Dannette Tobin at (605) 336-1300 or dannette.tobin@dakotanewsnow.com.

