Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail

By Tony Keith and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

Officers responding to the call found the worker shot several times.

According to KKTV, the violent crime took place in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in Longmont.

Devan Schreiner, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

KKTV says Schreiner is reportedly the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This postal worker is the third to be killed in the past two days in the U.S.

WMC reports two postal service employees were shot and killed Tuesday in a Memphis postal facility.

FBI investigators say the shooter in that case was also a postal employee who ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

