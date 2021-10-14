‘Feargrounds’ giving scares while giving back to the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Jaycees have been putting on their annual haunted house for nearly 50 years. The group used to be a haunted house but moved to the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in 2019 turning it into what they call the Feargrounds.

The haunted house has changed a lot over the years but one thing that’s always stayed the same is the number of volunteers they get.

“We opened back in 1974 and ever since then, it’s just been a bunch of volunteers putting in a bunch of hours,” said Feargrounds Co-volunteer Coordinator Grace Arneson.

Many volunteers have been helping with the haunted houses for years.

“I’ve been working with it for 20 years and there’s been a different theme every year and it gets scarier every year,” said Feargrounds Co-chair Danielle Albers.

All of the proceeds from the annual Feargrounds haunted house are used for other Jaycees events aimed at helping the community.

“All the proceeds that we make during our haunted house project, we use for other projects such as sandbox fill and the holiday gifts for kids which is a great project because it helps families in need,” said Arneson

Organizers with the Jaycees say that getting to help the community is something they love to do.

“I have two boys and they’ve been there beside me volunteering they are in the house scaring and I feel like I’m putting that on them and showing them how to support and love everyone in the community,” said Albers.

This year’s maze features eight different rooms and will feature plenty of scares for everyone.

The Feargrounds will run Thursday - Saturday every weekend of October.

