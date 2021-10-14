Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Feargrounds’ giving scares while giving back to the community

The group used to be a haunted house but moved to the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in 2019 turning it...
The group used to be a haunted house but moved to the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in 2019 turning it into what they call the Feargrounds.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Jaycees have been putting on their annual haunted house for nearly 50 years. The group used to be a haunted house but moved to the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in 2019 turning it into what they call the Feargrounds.

The haunted house has changed a lot over the years but one thing that’s always stayed the same is the number of volunteers they get.

“We opened back in 1974 and ever since then, it’s just been a bunch of volunteers putting in a bunch of hours,” said Feargrounds Co-volunteer Coordinator Grace Arneson.

Many volunteers have been helping with the haunted houses for years.

“I’ve been working with it for 20 years and there’s been a different theme every year and it gets scarier every year,” said Feargrounds Co-chair Danielle Albers.

All of the proceeds from the annual Feargrounds haunted house are used for other Jaycees events aimed at helping the community.

“All the proceeds that we make during our haunted house project, we use for other projects such as sandbox fill and the holiday gifts for kids which is a great project because it helps families in need,” said Arneson

Organizers with the Jaycees say that getting to help the community is something they love to do.

“I have two boys and they’ve been there beside me volunteering they are in the house scaring and I feel like I’m putting that on them and showing them how to support and love everyone in the community,” said Albers.

This year’s maze features eight different rooms and will feature plenty of scares for everyone.

The Feargrounds will run Thursday - Saturday every weekend of October.

For ticket information click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash
FILE
Fisherman found dead in Clark County lake
That’s when Diedrich learned that it had been 11 years since the last child support payments...
South Dakota child support: Mom shares story of how and when to ask for modification
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19

Latest News

Mayor Paul TenHaken talks about Mayor’s Youth Council, tourism update
Mayor Paul TenHaken talks about Mayor’s Youth Council, tourism update
28-year-old Jeff Pour and 26-year-old Steven Tuopeh were both charged with aggravated assault.
Police: Victim in Sunday assault dies from injuries, two arrested
Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa are teaming up with The...
Drive Up & Drop Off events scheduled for Coats for All Campaign
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thursday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins