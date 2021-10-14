Hunters arrive in Aberdeen for pheasant season opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first flight into the Aberdeen Regional Airport Thursday was full of hunters, traveling to the area for the pheasant season opener.

Aberdeen Transportation Director Rich Krokel said he expects the full flights to continue for the next few days, as more and more hunters travel to northeastern South Dakota.

One of those hunters returning to Aberdeen this year for the opener is Julie Mann from Grand Ledge, Michigan. She said coming to Aberdeen is always one of her biggest things to look forward to each year, making it almost like a second home.

“It’s our eighth year of being here, and we have friends and family here. We always say, the boys and I, this is the best holiday there is. So it is a big, exciting time for us to be here,” said Mann.

The flights are also bringing out some hunters for their first-ever trip to South Dakota. That includes Steven Froan, also from Grand Ledge, for his first-ever pheasant opener.

“More excited for sure, since all of the stories I have heard have all been positive. I’ve been up at school, but since COVID I’ve come back for a year. Excited to be out and see how it goes,” said Froan.

The city’s welcome to hunters is convincing some to stick around and try to come out year after year. One of those hunters is Chris Woodworth from Cleveland, Ohio. He said he’s only been to South Dakota three times now to hunt, but he’s sticking around.

“We always book our flights in March. So at least 6-7 months out, make sure that we get a good flight into Aberdeen. And I can only imagine I’ll be coming here until I can’t hunt anymore. So three more decades, hopefully,” said Woodworth.

