Madison Bulldogs are more balanced this season and getting better each week

Top-ranked Bulldogs are unbeaten thru 7 games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Madison Bulldogs in Class 11-A just seem to be getting better and better each week.

Tomorrow night they have a rare Thursday night game at 4th-ranked West Central thanks to the officiating shortage. And Max Hodgen has to be pleased with how his team continues to improve each week. ”We didn’t run the ball as well the last 3 years and so this year there’s a lot more balance to what we’re doing and hopefully we can spread defenses horizontally and vertically and then still run the ball when we’re in one back,” says the Bulldogs head coach.

That run game has really opened things up for Nate Ricke throwing the ball. The last 3 weeks have been impressive and decisive wins over Tri-Valley, Canton and Dell Rapids. West Central will offer another big challenge for the Bulldogs who bring a 7-0 record to Hartford.

